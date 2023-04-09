Trash Pandas give up no hits, lose 7-5 in wild game vs. Chattanooga

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas accomplished something absolutely incredible Saturday night at Toyota Field. But, it’s undoubtedly something they’d want to forget. The Pandas managed to give up no hits to the Chattanooga Lookouts, but still lost the game 7-5. How is this possible? Let’s break it down.

The game was the first half of a doubleheader thanks to Friday’s game being rained out. Under league rules, doubleheader games are 7 innings rather than 9.

Heading in to the top of the 7th inning, Rocket City had a comfortable 3-0 lead and had given up no hits. The first two batters of the inning walk. The third batter pops out to second base. The next batter also walks. Then, a strike out.

So, to set the stage - 2 outs. The score is still 3-0 Trash Pandas, but the bases are loaded thanks to three walks. This is where things truly unravel.

Jacob Hurtubise walks, bringing in a run. 3-1 Pandas.

Jose Torres reaches on a fielding error that empties the bases. He reaches second base. Technically, this does not count as a hit. 4-3 Chattanooga.

Noelvi Marte is hit by a pitch.

Ivan Johnson is hit by a pitch. The bases are now loaded.

Rece Hinds is hit by a pitch, Torres scores. 5-3 Chattanooga, bases still loaded. That’s three batters hit by a pitch in a row.

Allan Cerda Walks on 4 straight pitches. 6-3 Chattanooga, bases still loaded.

A wild pitch brings home Johnson. 7-3 Chattanooga, runners on 2nd and 3rd.

Nick Quintana is hit by a pitch. Bases are loaded again. This is four batters hit by a pitch this inning.

Ilvin Fernandez mercifully strikes out and the inning is over.

7 runs on no hits, 1 error, 1 wild pitch, 6 walks and 4 batters hit by a pitch.

The Trash Pandas managed to score two runs in the bottom of the 7th, but the rally ended there. Final score, 7-5.

