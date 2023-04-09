Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Son charged with murder of his mother in Holly Springs, Marshall County Sheriff’s office confirms

Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms murder of mother by son in Holly Springs
Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms murder of mother by son in Holly Springs(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a son has been charged with the killing of his mother in Holly Springs.

Bryan Lee Wells, 48, was taken into police custody and charged with the murder of his mother on April 8.

The body was found a day after the mother was killed.

Both Wells and his mother lived in the same home.

No word yet on the motive or additional details about the murder.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill to create mandatory minimum sentences for possession of fentanyl on...
How Alabama’s fentanyl bill could impact drug users versus punishing dealers
Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or incident is urged to contact ALEA at...
Marshall Co. pedestrian killed in two-vehicle hit-and-run
A Lauderdale County mother spoke about the deadly collision that took the life of her...
Woman speaks out after losing mother and infant son in crash
The Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. the Chattanooga Lookouts, April 8th, 2023
Trash Pandas throw no-hitter, lose 7-5 in wild game vs. Chattanooga

Latest News

Missing Bowdon County Police K-9
Bowdon County police K-9 reported missing
This is an undated photo of the American Civil War Confederate surrender house at Appomattox...
This day in history: Surrender Sunday
Norfolk Southern train derails in Walker County
Norfolk Southern train derails in Walker Co., no hazardous materials involved
The Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. the Chattanooga Lookouts, April 8th, 2023
Trash Pandas throw no-hitter, lose 7-5 in wild game vs. Chattanooga