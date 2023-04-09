Son charged with murder of his mother in Holly Springs, Marshall County Sheriff’s office confirms

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a son has been charged with the killing of his mother in Holly Springs.

Bryan Lee Wells, 48, was taken into police custody and charged with the murder of his mother on April 8.

The body was found a day after the mother was killed.

Both Wells and his mother lived in the same home.

No word yet on the motive or additional details about the murder.

