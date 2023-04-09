Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

One injured in shooting outside Stevenson grocery store

One person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon outside of a grocery store in Stevenson.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that injured one person outside of a grocery store in Stevenson Sunday afternoon.

According to an official with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, one person was shot in the lower body. The injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say they do not believe the person who was shot was the intended victim.

The suspected shooter left the scene and law enforcement is currently searching for the shooter.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill to create mandatory minimum sentences for possession of fentanyl on...
How Alabama’s fentanyl bill could impact drug users versus punishing dealers
Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or incident is urged to contact ALEA at...
Marshall Co. pedestrian killed in two-vehicle hit-and-run
The Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. the Chattanooga Lookouts, April 8th, 2023
Trash Pandas throw no-hitter, lose 7-5 in wild game vs. Chattanooga
A Lauderdale County mother spoke about the deadly collision that took the life of her...
Woman speaks out after losing mother and infant son in crash

Latest News

One person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon outside of a grocery store in Stevenson.
One injured in shooting outside Stevenson grocery store
Missing Bowdon County Police K-9
Bowdon County police K-9 reported missing
This is an undated photo of the American Civil War Confederate surrender house at Appomattox...
This day in history: Surrender Sunday
Norfolk Southern train derails in Walker County
Norfolk Southern train derails in Walker Co., no hazardous materials involved