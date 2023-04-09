One injured in shooting outside Stevenson grocery store

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that injured one person outside of a grocery store in Stevenson Sunday afternoon.

According to an official with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, one person was shot in the lower body. The injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say they do not believe the person who was shot was the intended victim.

The suspected shooter left the scene and law enforcement is currently searching for the shooter.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the shooting.

