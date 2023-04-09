Deals
Norfolk Southern train derails in Walker Co., no hazardous materials involved

Norfolk Southern train derails in Walker County
Norfolk Southern train derails in Walker County
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Norfolk Southern train derailed while traveling in the Jasper area in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Jasper Police were notified of a train derailment in the area of 1350 Old Russellville Road.

According to Norfolk Southern, the train crew was briefly trapped in the engine room after the engine tilted over.

Jasper Regional Paramedical Services (RPS) was called to the scene to evaluate the crew. There were no major injuries, but two crew members were transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

There were no hazardous materials involved in the derailment or released into the area, according to a Norfolk Southern representative.

More information will be added to this story if it becomes available.

