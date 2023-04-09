Deals
Darby attorneys file motion to have bond reinstated

William Darby asks for new trial
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attorneys for former Huntsville police officer William Darby are asking a judge to set him free. This comes two weeks after a criminal court of appeals overturned his murder conviction in the death of a suicidal man.

Saturday morning, attorneys filed a motion to make sure their client has a chance to be free, before the start of their new trial. The state had 14 days to file an application for a rehearing but declined to do so.

Darby’s attorneys also want his previous bond of $20,000 reinstated, which would allow him to go free.

The former officer had been convicted of shooting and killing Jeffrey Parker, a suicidal man, during a standoff in 2019. Darby argued he was acting within police policy.

The district attorney and a jury disagreed. However, his conviction was overturned because the jury in the case had not received proper instruction before their deliberations.

One of Darby’s attorneys, Nick Lough, says it’s been a long two weeks waiting to see if state attorneys would challenge the appeal court’s ruling.

I was up til midnight last night just waiting to see if they were going to file that. I know the whole legal team was. We were all just watching and so now we’ve filed a motion to reinstate his bond,” Lough said. “Presuming he’s going to be released here shortly. When that is is a question for [the Department of Corrections.]”

Darby could be released from prison as soon as tonight or as late as tomorrow.

From there, he would go back to the Madison County Jail and await a judge’s decision.

