Becoming mostly sunny with temps near 70° for Easter Sunday

First Alert Weather
Today, clouds and fog early will clear with mostly sunny conditions for the afternoon. High...
Today, clouds and fog early will clear with mostly sunny conditions for the afternoon. High temps reach the mid to upper 60s. A nice stretch of weather continues Monday through Wednesday. Mostly sunny. early to mid-week. High temps mainly in the 70s, overnight low temps in the 50s. Thursday, increasing clouds during the afternoon with showers arriving late-day/evening. Mid to upper 70s. After a round of showers Thursday night and Friday before sunshine returns to start the weekend. Another round of showers for next Sunday. Temps will be warm, 70s and even some low 80s for Saturday.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Today, clouds and fog early will clear with mostly sunny conditions for the afternoon. High temps reach the mid to upper 60s. A nice stretch of weather continues Monday through Wednesday. Mostly sunny. early to mid-week. High temps mainly in the 70s, overnight low temps in the 50s. Thursday, increasing clouds during the afternoon with showers arriving late-day/evening. Mid to upper 70s. After a round of showers Thursday night and Friday before sunshine returns to start the weekend. Another round of showers for next Sunday. Temps will be warm, 70s and even some low 80s for Saturday.

