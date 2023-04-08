Showers & cool today. Sun returns for Easter Sunday.

For today, showers through early afternoon and cool. Temps in the 50s. Tonight, mostly cloudy. Temps fall back into the mid to upper 40s. Easter Sunday, sunny and nice. Near 70°. After a clear and cool Sunday night, there is more sun for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. High temps in the 70s, low temps in the 50s. A chance of showers for Thursday and Friday, temps still in the 70s. Early call for next weekend, a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with another chance of showers for Sunday. High temps both days will be around 80°.

