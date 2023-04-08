Regions Bank launches Black-owned business initiative

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2019, a Brookings Institute study found that among the top 53 metro areas in the U.S., Birmingham was 53rd in terms of Black business ownership.

One of the entities now seeking to change that is Regions Bank’s Black Business Initiative, which launched this week.

Its leader, Senior Vice President Kendra Key, says one of the initiative’s goals is to work with other entities in the area to build what she calls a best-in-class Black business ecosystem.

“There are a number of things that a person needs to start a business to grow a business, and to get a business to a thriving state,” says Key, who recently joined Regions after working as a consultant with Prosper, an initiative created by corporate, civic and community leaders to build a more inclusive economy. “You need access to professional services like attorneys, accountants, bookkeepers. You need access to a smooth business licensing process. You need access to corporate contracts and public contracts. You need mentorship for people that have been where you are going. So, when you have an ecosystem that has these various elements, you have a higher likelihood of success.”

Key says the initiative will spend much of this year learning about the gaps Black-owned businesses face in the current ecosystem and figuring out how to meet the needs of those businesses to have solutions businesses can access by next year.

“I don’t know what the outcome is gonna look like today,” says Key. “I do know that we are going to build something that yields better outcomes for Black business owners, and I’m very much looking forward to the input of those black business owners so that we can build something that really makes a difference. This is an initiative that can have generational transformative impact, and we’re excited about all the possibilities that are out there with the initiative.”

