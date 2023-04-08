Deals
One killed in Friday night Scottsboro shooting, suspect in custody

After an investigation, Jerry Hicks was arrested and charged with murder.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The body of a 33-year-old Stevenson man was found around 9:30 p.m. Friday night when officers with the Scottsboro Police Department responded to a reported shooting.

According to an official with the Scottsboro Police Department, officers responded to the 2900 block of Veterans Drive in Scottsboro around 9:30 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a deceased male who was identified as Aaron Nix.

After an investigation, the Scottsboro Police Department arrested Jerry Hicks, 25. Hicks was charged with murder and was transported to the Jackson County Jail.

