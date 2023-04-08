Marshall Co. pedestrian killed in two-vehicle hit-and-run

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian was killed near Albertville Friday night after being struck by a Chevrolet Silverado that left the scene of the crash.

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), say Frankie Swearengin Jr., 36, was struck and killed by a Chevrolet Silverado that is believed to be between a 1999-2006 model. The Silverado then left the scene of the crash but hit a 2019 GMC Sierra while fleeing.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. Friday night on Highpoint Road about three miles west of Albertville.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or incident is urged to contact ALEA at 256-353-0631.

