Huntsville restaurant honors 2 HPD officers shot in the line of duty

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In the wake of two Huntsville Police Department officers being shot in the line of duty, PBR Lockhart is doing its part to ensure the pair are given the credit their due.

Reese Pentecost, a manager at the restaurant said he was devastated when he heard HPD Officers Garret Crumby and Albert Morin were shot when responding to a domestic violence call.

Each month the restaurant adds one name to its local wall of heroes, but in light of recent events, there was an exception.

“Ever since this happened, we were just flooded in with nominations, so we had to put both of them on the wall this month,” said Pentecost.

Crumby was killed in action, and Morin is on the road to recovery recently leaving the ICU.

Several HPD officers and family members of the two officers were in attendance at the event.

Ty Oswald with Bearded Warriors, an organization devoted to helping veterans and law enforcement, said hosting events like these goes a long way.

“To see everybody just showed up further pushes out that reach that the community is here backing them up and are able and ready to support them, said Oswald.

The organization partners with PBR Lockhart for the nominations. Oswald believes the two officers are the definition of the word “hero” and continue to give the city hope.

He said, “This is a great way to highlight that in the community so people can see as much bad stuff there is going on in the world, there are great things going on right here outside our front door.”

