Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Expert explains your rights as a renter finding mold

According to the Alabama Tenants Handbook, a renter has the right to a decent place to live.
According to the Alabama Tenants Handbook, a renter has the right to a decent place to live.(Keontranice Bester)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - What do you do if you’re experiencing issues like mold in your apartment and management simply won’t fix it?

We don’t go a week, sometimes even a day, without getting emails or calls from tenants across Central Alabama with this exact problem.

Fortunately, renters do have rights, like the right to have a decent place to live and one free of health hazards like mold, but you must also continue paying your rent on time.

The Alabama Tenants Handbook says if you’re dealing with hazards or serious damage, you must first contact the landlord to fix the problem. They have 14 days of receiving written notice to do so.

Lila Hackett with the Fair Housing Center of Northern Alabama says another key is to document everything.

“First of all, take pictures so that management can’t say it’s not there because sometimes they’re slow about actually sending someone over to see it,” she said. “So take pictures and provide those pictures to them.”

Hackett says keeping photos and records are also good in case you need to seek legal assistance.

If the landlord doesn’t make proper repairs within those 14 days, it might be time to call a lawyer. The Tenant’s Handbook says you might be able to get out of your lease. Hackett says many times, you might need to prove it’s negatively effecting your health.

If you have any questions or need help getting pointed in the right direction, you can call the Fair Housing Center at (205) 324-0111 or email them at contact@fhcna.com.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc., the wreck happened...
1 killed in four-vehicle wreck on I-565
PHOTO: Desmond Mills Jr., Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, three of the five Memphis police...
Bridge Street favorite at the bottom of this week’s Kitchen Cops score sheet
Investigators with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office are looking into the deaths of two...
Lauderdale County Sheriff: Florence man, woman dead in domestic murder-suicide on Arnold Lane
Kalpeshkumar Patel.
Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs at Madison gas station
School Resource Officer on school safety after threats
Madison County school resource officer weighs in on recent school threats

Latest News

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or incident is urged to contact ALEA at...
Marshall Co. pedestrian killed in two-vehicle hit-and-run
After an investigation, Jerry Hicks was arrested and charged with murder.
One killed in Friday night Scottsboro shooting, suspect in custody
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Cool Saturday with showers; Sun returns for Easter Sunday
It will be a cool Saturday with showers through the early afternoon and temperatures in the...
Cool Saturday with showers; Sun returns for Easter Sunday