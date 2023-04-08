Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

‘Don’t silence the people’: VP Harris speaks at rally for ‘The Tennessee Three’

Mayor John Cooper introduced Vice President Kamala Harris at Fisk University’s Memorial Chapel Friday afternoon.
WSMV's Danielle Jackson reports.
By Caleb Wethington and Danielle Jackson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vice President Kamala Harris spoke Friday at Fisk University to show support for the Tennessee lawmakers removed from the House after protesting for stricter gun laws following the Covenant School mass shooting.

Harris met with the lawmakers, known as the “Tennessee Three,” before her speech at the rally held at Fisk.

Vice President Harris arrives in Nashville to meet with "Tennessee Three"
The Tennessee Three: Why did one lawmaker survive expulsion vote?
Two Democratic lawmakers expelled, what’s next?

“The children should be able to live and be safe and go to school and not be in fear,” she said. “A democracy says you don’t silence the people. You do not stifle the people. You don’t turn off their microphones when they are speaking. You don’t turn off their mic when they are talking about the importance of life and liberty.”

Harris repeatedly defended the lawmakers, Rep. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, for advocating for children’s safety.

“Let’s understand the underlying issue is about fighting for the safety of our children,” Harris said. “It’s been years now where they are taught to read and write and hide in a closet and be quiet if there’s a mass shooter at their school, where our children, who have God’s capacity to learn and lead, who go to school in fear.”

At the rally, she called for stricter background checks and more restrictions on assault rifles.

“Let’s not fall for the false choice — either you’re in favor of the Second Amendment or you want reasonable gun safety laws,” Harris said. “We can and should do both.”

The rally at Fisk included city and community leaders showing support for the three lawmakers. Mayor John Cooper introduced Harris to the stage.

President Joe Biden also shared his thoughts of the expulsion vote on Twitter. “The expulsion of lawmakers who engaged in peaceful protest is shocking, undemocratic, and unprecedented,” part of the tweet said.

Biden spoke with the lawmakers Friday and thanked them for their leadership in seeking to ban assault weapons and standing up for democratic values. The officials “thanked the President for his leadership on gun safety and for spotlighting the undemocratic and unprecedented attacks on them this week in the Tennessee statehouse,” according to a statement from the White House. Biden invited the three leaders to the White House in the near future.

President Joe Biden speaks with "The Tennessee Three."
President Joe Biden speaks with "The Tennessee Three."(President Joe Biden/Instagram)

The Tennessee GOP released the following statement in regard to the expulsion vote: “Nashville Tennessee House Republicans decided to uphold the rule of law and remove 2 Democrat State Representatives that disrupted and protested the legislative process on March 30th, 2023. Their adolescence and immature behavior brought dishonor to the Tennessee General Assembly as they admitted to knowingly breaking the rules. Actions have consequences, and we applaud House Republicans for having the conviction to protect the rules, the laws, and the prestige of the State of Tennessee.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc., the wreck happened...
1 killed in four-vehicle wreck on I-565
PHOTO: Desmond Mills Jr., Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, three of the five Memphis police...
Bridge Street favorite at the bottom of this week’s Kitchen Cops score sheet
Investigators with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office are looking into the deaths of two...
Lauderdale County Sheriff: Florence man, woman dead in domestic murder-suicide on Arnold Lane
Kalpeshkumar Patel.
Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs at Madison gas station
School Resource Officer on school safety after threats
Madison County school resource officer weighs in on recent school threats

Latest News

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or incident is urged to contact ALEA at...
Marshall Co. pedestrian killed in two-vehicle hit-and-run
After an investigation, Jerry Hicks was arrested and charged with murder.
One killed in Friday night Scottsboro shooting, suspect in custody
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Cool Saturday with showers; Sun returns for Easter Sunday
It will be a cool Saturday with showers through the early afternoon and temperatures in the...
Cool Saturday with showers; Sun returns for Easter Sunday
Huntsville PD officer Crumby lost his life in the line of duty on March 28.
Huntsville restaurant honors 2 HPD officers shot in the line of duty