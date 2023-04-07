Woman speaks out after losing mother and infant son in crash

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County mother spoke about the deadly collision that took the life of her one-year-old son.

“Perfection was the only true word to describe you,” Krissy Devito said.

Devito read those words from her infant son’s eulogy. Greyson Devito passed away after being badly injured in a head-on collision in Lauderdale County.

Krissy’s mother, Emma Nannette Wade, was also killed in the collision. She was driving five of her grandchildren to get ice cream when the wreck happened. Krissy was receiving updates on the phone with her sister when she got the news.

“I said, ‘What about mom?’ and she said, ‘Well mom’s gone.’ And of course, I had a break down about that,” Devito said.

Krissy’s children were transported to Vanderbilt hospital for treatment. Greyson was life-flighted from the scene. The doctor treating Greyson broke the news of his condition over the phone.

“She basically told us that the brain injuries were catastrophic, like so bad that there was no plan,” Krissy Devito said. “There was no ‘If this happens we can have surgery.’ He was just there for us to say goodbye to,” Krissy Devito said.

Krissy described Greyson as “the perfect baby” who enjoyed cuddles, people and the hit show, Cocomelon. She also said he had a way of making everyone fall in love with him.

“I would bring him to work and one of them would hold him and he would just nuzzle their neck,” Krissy said. “They were like ‘Is he like this with everyone?’ and for the most part he was. He just loved people.”

The community has surrounded the Devito family during this tough time. Friends, family and even strangers have sent flowers, food and donations to the family to help them heal. Devito said it started with someone asking for her Venmo information, and blossomed from there.

“I guess you never would have thought that that many people care,” Krissy Devito said. “I guess, things like this do happen every day. Just not to me.”

