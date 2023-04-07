Deals
Woman found alive inside submerged Jeep at Lake O’ the Pines

An emergency dispatcher received a call from a fisherman who reported observing a black Jeep submerged about forty feet from the Woody’s Camp boat ramp.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was found alive inside a submerged Jeep on Friday morning.

According to a report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, an emergency dispatcher received a call from a fisherman who reported observing a black Jeep submerged about forty feet from the Woody’s Camp boat ramp.

Deputies employed the use of a local wrecker service to pull the Jeep from the water. As the crew was preparing to remove the vehicle, it was discovered a person was still inside it and moving.

With the assistance of the wrecker service, fisherman, and Marion County deputies, a woman was safely rescued from vehicle. EMS responded to the location and transported her to a local hospital.

During the incident, deputies determined the woman was listed as a missing person by the Longview Texas Police Department.

