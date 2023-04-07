Verbal dispute between brothers sends one to hospital
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A verbal dispute between two brothers led to a shooting that sent one to the hospital on Thursday night, according to a Madison Police Department spokesperson.
The spokesperson said the injured brother was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Jaylon Oneil was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. Oneil bond was set at $5,000.
Officers with the Madison Police Department and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) officials responded to the scene.
