Verbal dispute between brothers sends one to hospital

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A verbal dispute between two brothers led to a shooting that sent one to the hospital on Thursday night, according to a Madison Police Department spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the injured brother was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Jaylon Oneil was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. Oneil bond was set at $5,000.

Officers with the Madison Police Department and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) officials responded to the scene.

