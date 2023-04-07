Two Democratic lawmakers expelled, what’s next?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Democratic lawmakers were expelled from the House during a special vote on Thursday.

State Representative Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former State Representatives Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, all faced expulsion this week. Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, said all three should face punishment after they disrupted the House session during a gun reform rally at the state Capitol.

Former Rep. Pearson and former Rep. Jones lost their House seats following the vote, but Rep. Johnson was allowed to keep her position.

What’s Next?

The expulsion vote leaves two empty seats in the House, which will be filled through a special election. Until the election occurs, Metro Council will elect an interim successor to serve.

The interim successor will be elected by council members during a special meeting on Monday, April 10. During the meeting, former Rep. Justin Jones will have the opportunity to be re-appointed.

According to council member Emily Benedict, Jones will lose that opportunity if as few as two council members object.

Nashville leaders are already planning to see Jones return to his district seat. Mayor John Cooper wrote that he believes Metro Council will allow Jones to return and continue serving his constituents.

The people of @brotherjones_ and @Justinjpearson’s districts were disenfranchised today. I’m proud that Metro Council is meeting Monday to fill the vacancy left in Nashville by today’s vote, & I believe they’ll send @brotherjones_ right back to continue serving his constituents. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) April 7, 2023

Several council members, including Bob Mendes, Freddie O’Connell, Zach Young, and Kyonzte Toombs, voiced on Twitter that Jones had their vote.

I will vote to reappoint @brotherjones_ as soon as #MetroCouncil meets to consider it.



This is an affront both to lives lost and the will of the voters. #TennesseeThree — Freddie O’Connell (@freddieoconnell) April 6, 2023

“If determined by the Council” (third agenda item below) means if there are no objections to the Suspension of the rules. We cannot appoint @brotherjones_ if as few as two CMs object. Let us know you don’t want any of us to object. https://t.co/00W8Wyw3zO — Emily Benedict (@emilyfor7) April 7, 2023

A meeting will be held by the Shelby County Board of Commissioners to fill the position left by former Rep. Justin Pearson, but there has been no word on when that meeting will take place.

Republicans feel strongly that the removal of Jones and Pearson was the right decision.

“Let’s just be clear that we all understand what they did,” said Speaker Sexton. “They had a protest against House policy on the floor because they wanted to.”

“Their actions are and will always be unacceptable,” Speaker Sexton wrote in a tweet on April 3.

Their actions are and will always be unacceptable, and they break several rules of decorum and procedure on the House floor. Their actions and beliefs that they could be arrested on the House floor were an effort, unfortunately, to make themselves the victims. — Speaker Cameron Sexton (@CSexton25) April 3, 2023

Rep. Gloria Johnson narrowly survived the vote and kept her House seat, but she was stripped of her committee positions.

The Tennessee GOP released the following statement in regard to the expulsion vote: “Nashville Tennessee House Republicans decided to uphold the rule of law and remove 2 Democrat State Representatives that disrupted and protested the legislative process on March 30th, 2023. Their adolescence and immature behavior brought dishonor to the Tennessee General Assembly as they admitted to knowingly breaking the rules. Actions have consequences, and we applaud House Republicans for having the conviction to protect the rules, the laws, and the prestige of the State of Tennessee.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.