Three Lawrence County narcotics agents involved in wreck

HATTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Three narcotics agents with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a wreck in Hatton on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

According to the spokesperson, the wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 157 and Highway 101. The three agents were in one vehicle. A woman, who is not a law enforcement official, was taken to the hospital to be checked.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) will investigate the incident.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.