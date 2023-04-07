Three Lawrence County narcotics agents involved in wreck
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HATTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Three narcotics agents with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a wreck in Hatton on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
According to the spokesperson, the wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 157 and Highway 101. The three agents were in one vehicle. A woman, who is not a law enforcement official, was taken to the hospital to be checked.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) will investigate the incident.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.