Sugar Pusher wants to help you satisfy your Easter sweet tooth

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Sugar Pusher has you covered for those sweet treats for your Easter gathering on Sunday.

Sugar Pusher, Ally Duncan, has the perfect recipe to make spring truffles that are made out of white chocolate and lemon. Duncan gave a step-by-step rundown on how to make these wonderful treats that you need to try.

Ingredients

One cup of white chocolate chips

3-4 tablespoons of heavy cream

Fresh lemon zest

Lemon extract and butter

To learn how to make spring truffles with Sugar Pusher, watch the video at the top of this story.

