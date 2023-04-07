Deals
Sugar Pusher wants to help you satisfy your Easter sweet tooth

If you need some truffles at that birthday party, or at your Easter gathering this weekend -- no one knows how to fix that sweet tooth like our gal Sugar Pusher
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Sugar Pusher has you covered for those sweet treats for your Easter gathering on Sunday.

Sugar Pusher, Ally Duncan, has the perfect recipe to make spring truffles that are made out of white chocolate and lemon. Duncan gave a step-by-step rundown on how to make these wonderful treats that you need to try.

Ingredients

  • One cup of white chocolate chips
  • 3-4 tablespoons of heavy cream
  • Fresh lemon zest
  • Lemon extract and butter

To learn how to make spring truffles with Sugar Pusher, watch the video at the top of this story.

