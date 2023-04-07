Deals
Showers tonight and through early afternoon Saturday

First Alert Weather
This afternoon showers & cool. most locations stuck in the 50s. Tonight, more rain and likely...
This afternoon showers & cool. most locations stuck in the 50s. Tonight, more rain and likely heavy at times for locations East of I-65, especially Jackson and Dekalb counties. Around 50°. Saturday, showers through late morning for locations West, early afternoon for locations East. Another cool day, high temps around 60°. Sunshine returns for Easter after clearing takes place Saturday night. High temps Sunday near 70°. Monday through Wednesday, mostly sunny with temps in the 70s. Thursday and Friday, cutoff low pressure to our South will slowly move into our area and bring a chance for showers Thursday and Thursday night. Showers may continue into Friday. High temps will be all dependent on the clouds and rain associated with the cutoff low pressure. More sun, warmer. More clouds, cooler. For now, split the difference and expect high temps in the 70s. Early call for next weekend, sunny Saturday, chance of showers Sunday. Around 80° both days.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
