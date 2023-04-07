Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Plan your Easter gathering with The Party Prep Co.

Learn more about what the Party Prep Co. can do for your party
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Many of you have been planning an Easter party for months, and now the time has come with Easter only two days away.

The Party Prep Co. is the company you want to use for any special gathering. The company does offer event planning, but if you just need a few things, you can go to the store and pick up supplies.

To find the best party styles for your next gathering, head to The Party Prep Co.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc., the wreck happened...
1 killed in four-vehicle wreck on I-565
Investigators with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office are looking into the deaths of two...
Lauderdale County Sheriff: Florence man, woman dead in domestic murder-suicide on Arnold Lane
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Kalpeshkumar Patel.
Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs at Madison gas station
PHOTO: Desmond Mills Jr., Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, three of the five Memphis police...
Bridge Street favorite at the bottom of this week’s Kitchen Cops score sheet