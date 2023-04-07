Periods of showers continue for Friday and Saturday, sunny & dry for Easter

Good Friday morning. Cloud cover has stayed in place overnight with another round of locally heavy rainfall continuing for the morning commute hours, morning temps are cooler in the 40s & 50s and umbrellas will be needed heading out the door.

Given the heavy rainfall we have seen overnight and this morning, expect some ponding and puddles on the roads for your morning commute. Rain showers will continue off and on through the day today with highs staying below average in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It looks like we should see a brief break in the rainfall for late Friday evening although isolated showers remain possible.

Yet another round of rainfall will move in for the early part of the day Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s. Rainfall totals for the next two days may surpass two inches and isolated flooding may develop. Models show the rain departing by mid-afternoon Saturday leaving us with slowly clearing skies late Saturday night into Easter Sunday morning.

Good news, Easter Sunday should stay dry and partly cloudy with highs in the low to middle 60s. A ridge of high pressure will build in for next week leaving us sunny and dry, highs temps will gradually climb through the week. It looks like a cutoff center of low pressure will sneak in for the late part of the work week bringing us isolated chances for some rain showers Wednesday through Friday.

