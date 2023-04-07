Parent company of Crestwood Medical Center experiences data breach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The parent company of Crestwood Medical Center issued a notice that its security provider had a security breach in January.

According to a statement from Community Health Systems, the security breach lasted three days. The breach may have resulted in patient and employee information being released. That information may have included names, addresses, birthdates, social security numbers and insurance information.

According to Community Health Systems, it has been in contact with law enforcement, the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). There are 78 hospitals across the United States under Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems is providing identification restoration and credit monitoring services for two years through Experian to all of those who were potentially impacted. To learn more about these services, call (800) 906-7947.

