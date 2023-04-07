Deals
Man dead in Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting

A man is dead after a shooting on Montgomery's Canna Drive Friday afternoon.
A man is dead after a shooting on Montgomery's Canna Drive Friday afternoon.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man died in a Friday afternoon shooting.

Police responded to the 200 block of Canna Drive, located near the West South Boulevard, around 4 p.m. on reports of someone having been shot.

On scene, first responders found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released. Neither a motive nor a suspect has been identified at this point as the investigation continues.

This marks the 28th homicide of 2023 in Montgomery.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

