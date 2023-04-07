Man arrested in string of Montgomery area robberies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a 20-year-old man suspected in a string of robberies, some that resulted in shots being fired.

According to MPD, an investigation that also involved the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI led to the arrest of Jamarucs Hatcher.

Starting on April 2, police said a string of business robberies took place in Montgomery and surrounding jurisdictions. During two of the robberies, the suspect fired his weapon, MPD said.

MPD and supporting agencies found Hatcher Thursday and engaged in a lengthy vehicle and foot pursuit, though Hatcher was able to escape capture by authorities. During the pursuit, police said Hatcher was seen tossing a firearm that was later determined to have been used during the robberies.

on Friday, MPD located Hatcher once again and engaged in a foot pursuit that also involved SWAT team members, who were able to take him into custody.

During the chase, there was a two-vehicle collision involving an unmarked SWAT vehicle and an uninvolved, occupied vehicle, but MPD said there were no injuries.

Hatcher was charged by Montgomery police with four counts of first-degree robbery and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center under no bond. More charges are pending from other jurisdictions as well.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.