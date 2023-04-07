Madison County parents voice concerns for more school resource officers

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - As parents prepare their children for school, a top concern is their child’s safety on campus.

“As a parent, we’re always concerned about the safety of our kids,” said Lindsey Barron who is advocating for school resource officers (SRO) on every campus in Madison County Schools.

She has 6 children in Madison County schools and 3 of them go to a school without a permanent SRO on staff.

“It is scary in today’s time to send your kid to a school that you know doesn’t have someone readily available should they need help on the spot,” said Barron.

With surrounding schools receiving threats within the past week, Barron said school security needs to be a top priority.

Madison county high school SRO Jonas Wilson said there is nothing more important in the school system.

“Any kind of threat, we take that seriously. It doesn’t matter when it might be or where it is,” said Deputy Wilson.

20 SROs are assigned to the Madison County School District. The hurdle to getting more comes down to funding.

Madison County Schools chief of staff Daniel Evans said the equipment for an SRO is $70,000 dollars on top of an annual $80,000 salary.

Barron said she knows that is a steep price, but as the COO behind rocket city mom, a parenting resource in North Alabama, she’ll do her part.

“If there needs to be a tax increase in order to support the finances to be raised in order to put these officers in place we can help get the word out so that we communicate effectively across the county,” said Barron.

Barron understands this won’t be an overnight process, but she hopes her efforts will make a difference.

“We’re not here just to bring a problem,” said Barron, “We want to be part of the solution as a community and ensure that all kids in North Alabama are safe every day.”

Officer Wilson said it can take up to a year to train one officer.

