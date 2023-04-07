Huntsville tech companies react to President Biden’s concerns of AI

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - President Joe Biden is expressing his concerns over Artificial Intelligence, and how it may pose a threat to individual and national security. WAFF 48 News spoke to a cyber security expert, a Huntsville tech company and even an AI platform about their thoughts on the concerns.

Artificial Intelligence is already used in most of our every day lives, whether it’s through social media, or using products like Chat GPT.

President Biden announced on Tuesday that he wants tech companies to ensure that their AI products are safe. Auburn University Cyber Security Expert, Marcus Sachs, said AI software has been taught to think like the human brain, and the concern comes from the way it’s trained.

“Any artificial intelligence machine is dumb when you create it but then you train it, and that’s where some of these concerns come in, what if you train it wrong? What if it learns incorrectly?” Sachs said.

Right here in Huntsville, several tech companies use artificial intelligence for aerospace and defense development. If President Biden gets what he wants, companies like First Edge will be required to provide a safety check of their products, even though their AI isn’t meant for commercial use.

First Edge Vice President Nathan Claburn said even though the company always has a human working with its AI, it won’t keep company leaders from having to prove that their products are not a threat.

“I think it’s a fair concern,” Claburn said. “It’s different for the commercial world because their making money from mining the data and giving you something that they think you want but what we do is we’re really processing the a lot of data and try to help the warfighter make better decisions.”

WAFF 48 News spoke to two real humans on the topic, but also wanted to take straight to the source. WAFF asked Chat GBT the same questions Sachs and Claburn were asked. Does AI pose a threat to security? Here’s what the software had to say:

“Yes, AI can pose a threat to security in several ways. One major concern is that AI can be used to automate and amplify cyber attacks, making them more effective and harder to defend against. For example, AI algorithms can be used to scan vast amounts of data to identify vulnerabilities and exploit them, or to launch automated attacks that adapt to the target’s defenses in real-time.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.