Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

How Alabama’s fentanyl bill could impact drug users versus punishing dealers

Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill to create mandatory minimum sentences for possession of fentanyl on...
Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill to create mandatory minimum sentences for possession of fentanyl on April 6, 2023.(Source: Gov. Kay Ivey's office)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A new Alabama bill could change the landscape for drug dealers and users in the state.

“When I started in recovery, I remember we had 9,000 deaths a year around the country,” said Tom Reynolds. “And now it’s well over 100,000. And fentanyl is biggest contributor to that.”

Reynolds, with the His Way Recovery Center, has seen how drugs like fentanyl can destroy lives. With House Bill 1 set to provide mandatory minimum sentences for those caught with the drug, Reynolds believes it’s a step in the right direction.

He also believes it may come with a caveat of dealers finding new ways to meet their demands for fentanyl.

“As long as there’s a demand for it, it’ll pop up somewhere else, so my real vision is through our programs is to really help change the hearts of people and the pursuit to transform lives so that ultimately the desire will go away,” Reynolds said.

On April 6, His Way Recovery Center hosted a town hall where multiple organizations — such as WellStone, Inc., Family Life Center, and Best Life Recovery — provided resources to those who struggle with drug use and their addictions.

Among the speakers at the town hall was the substance abuse residential coordinator at WellStone, Inc, Jessica Nall.

Nall shares the belief with Reynolds that there may not be a one-step fix to solving the fentanyl crisis, whether it’s through legislative work or fighting the addiction.

“You don’t need some significant trauma to make you become an addict. Sometimes it becomes fun and then it becomes a necessity,” Nall said. “It just happens overnight. So, I think whenever people get onto that road, and they start that journey to recovery, they have to just really work hard and have a support system and resources that they can easily access to help them.”

Reynolds was also asked if any this bill could contribute to Alabama’s overcrowded jailing issue if users were arrested instead of dealers, he said it could.

But he says he’s seen alternative sentencing allow addicts who are still serving their sentence recover from their addiction.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc., the wreck happened...
1 killed in four-vehicle wreck on I-565
Investigators with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office are looking into the deaths of two...
Lauderdale County Sheriff: Florence man, woman dead in domestic murder-suicide on Arnold Lane
Kalpeshkumar Patel.
Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs at Madison gas station
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
PHOTO: Desmond Mills Jr., Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, three of the five Memphis police...
Bridge Street favorite at the bottom of this week’s Kitchen Cops score sheet

Latest News

A Lauderdale County mother spoke about the deadly collision that took the life of her...
Woman speaks out after losing mother and infant son in crash
Woman speaks out after losing mother and infant son in crash
Woman speaks out after losing mother and infant son in crash
Investigators with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office are looking into the deaths of two...
Lauderdale County Sheriff: Florence man, woman dead in domestic murder-suicide on Arnold Lane
Huntsville tech companies react to President Biden's concerns of AI
Huntsville tech companies react to President Biden’s concerns of AI