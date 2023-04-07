How Alabama’s fentanyl bill could impact drug users versus punishing dealers

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A new Alabama bill could change the landscape for drug dealers and users in the state.

“When I started in recovery, I remember we had 9,000 deaths a year around the country,” said Tom Reynolds. “And now it’s well over 100,000. And fentanyl is biggest contributor to that.”

Reynolds, with the His Way Recovery Center, has seen how drugs like fentanyl can destroy lives. With House Bill 1 set to provide mandatory minimum sentences for those caught with the drug, Reynolds believes it’s a step in the right direction.

He also believes it may come with a caveat of dealers finding new ways to meet their demands for fentanyl.

“As long as there’s a demand for it, it’ll pop up somewhere else, so my real vision is through our programs is to really help change the hearts of people and the pursuit to transform lives so that ultimately the desire will go away,” Reynolds said.

On April 6, His Way Recovery Center hosted a town hall where multiple organizations — such as WellStone, Inc., Family Life Center, and Best Life Recovery — provided resources to those who struggle with drug use and their addictions.

Among the speakers at the town hall was the substance abuse residential coordinator at WellStone, Inc, Jessica Nall.

Nall shares the belief with Reynolds that there may not be a one-step fix to solving the fentanyl crisis, whether it’s through legislative work or fighting the addiction.

“You don’t need some significant trauma to make you become an addict. Sometimes it becomes fun and then it becomes a necessity,” Nall said. “It just happens overnight. So, I think whenever people get onto that road, and they start that journey to recovery, they have to just really work hard and have a support system and resources that they can easily access to help them.”

Reynolds was also asked if any this bill could contribute to Alabama’s overcrowded jailing issue if users were arrested instead of dealers, he said it could.

But he says he’s seen alternative sentencing allow addicts who are still serving their sentence recover from their addiction.

