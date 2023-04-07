Fort Payne officer injured in traffic accident on Glenn Blvd.

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne police officer was injured in a traffic accident after hydroplaning on Thursday.

The officer was involved in the accident while responding to a call about a panic alarm at a local business on Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Fort Payne Police Department.

The officer was traveling on Glenn Blvd. when they hydroplaned, causing them to lose control of their vehicle and leave the roadway, the post detailed. The accident resulted in minor injuries for the officer, who was transported to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for treatment.

The identity of the officer has not been released, and there is no word on the extent of their injuries. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.