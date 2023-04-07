First Alert Forecast The rain will begin to move out Saturday. Areas of northwest Alabama should expect to see the rain leave by Noon and areas east of I-65 may have to wait until 3pm. It will remain cloudy Saturday with highs in the 50s. Easter Sunday will be perfect! Highs Sunday will be in the middle to upper 60s with a partly sunny sky. Quiet and dry weather will be with us through at least Wednesday afternoon. We are watching an area of low pressure that is forecast by models to move slowly north form the Gulf Coast into central Alabama late Wednesday into Thursday of next week. There is a lot of uncertainty regarding the long range forecast due to this drifting area of low pressure. Keep checking back for updates.

