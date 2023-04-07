Financial Friday: Teaching your kids about finances

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - April is Financial Literacy Month and National Credit Union Youth Month. This is a great time to ensure we are teaching our children about money and the right things to do with it.

WAFF 48 talked to Redstone Federal Credit Union’s April James. She’s not only a financial expert but also a mother. She says you can make money lessons fun for your kids.

Here are some things she recommends:

Savings – When our kids are infants we teach them to “Feed” their Piggy Bank. This is their first lesson on the importance of savings. Once the piggy bank is full, open them a savings account and allow them to come with you to the credit union to experience the process. Allow them to ask questions and become familiar with the process.

Spending – It’s a great idea to start teaching our teenagers about budgets and also how to spend their money wisely and understand their needs and wants. Open a checking account with them and express the importance of only spending what you have, checking your account frequently, and keeping your financial information confidential. Young adults are one of the easiest targets of fraud and it’s mostly due to their lack of education. Let’s educate them so they can make those smart decisions.

Money Lesson s – Money lessons are a part of our daily activities. This could be purchasing a new car or a trip to the grocery store. Allow your child to be a part of the process to understand the full process. If you’re planning a vacation. Let your kids research flights and hotels to let them price shop.

Use Games – The Game of Life or Monopoly are not as fancy as some of the current video games, but they are great tools to teach kids about money and finances as well as spend time together as a family.

Bottom Line: Ensuring that our children are educated about money and finances will help equip them to navigate through those challenging life events that may affect their finances. Be open and share knowledge a lifetime of financial wellness is in our children’s future.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.