FEMA releases tornado recovery update

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released its tornado recovery update after more than $7.6 million has been approved in FEMA assistance.

The deadline to apply for individual assistance passed for homeowners and renters in Morgan, Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Mobile, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties. Those who were impacted by severe weather on Jan. 12 may still reach out to FEMA.

Call (800) 621-3362 between 6-10 a.m. or visit DisasterAssistance.gov.

