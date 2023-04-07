Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

FEMA releases tornado recovery update

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released its tornado recovery update after more...
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released its tornado recovery update after more than $7.6 million has been approved in FEMA assistance.(Atlanta News First)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released its tornado recovery update after more than $7.6 million has been approved in FEMA assistance.

The deadline to apply for individual assistance passed for homeowners and renters in Morgan, Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Mobile, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties. Those who were impacted by severe weather on Jan. 12 may still reach out to FEMA.

Call (800) 621-3362 between 6-10 a.m. or visit DisasterAssistance.gov.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc., the wreck happened...
1 killed in four-vehicle wreck on I-565
Investigators with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office are looking into the deaths of two...
Lauderdale County Sheriff: Florence man, woman dead in domestic murder-suicide on Arnold Lane
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Kalpeshkumar Patel.
Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs at Madison gas station
PHOTO: Desmond Mills Jr., Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, three of the five Memphis police...
Bridge Street favorite at the bottom of this week’s Kitchen Cops score sheet

Latest News

No arrests have been made at this time.
13-year-old hit, killed by multiple vehicles in Jefferson Co.
Financial Friday: Teaching kids about finances
Financial Friday: Teaching your kids about finances
Bill in committee could pause mandatory release program in Alabama
Alabama leaders may pause mandatory supervised release program until 2030
A Fort Payne police officer was injured in a hydroplane crash on Thursday.
Fort Payne officer injured in traffic accident on Glenn Blvd.