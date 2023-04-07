Deals
Early Childhood Educator Apprenticeship program could help combat Alabama’s teacher shortage

U.S. Senator Katie Britt visited Wallace State Community College for a briefing on the Early Childhood Educator Apprenticeship program.
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - United States Senator Katie Britt paid a visit to Wallace State Community College Thursday for a briefing on the Early Childhood Educator Apprenticeship program.

The program is a partnership where students at either Wallace State or Athens State Community College can work in early education programs in a 15 county service area and get paid. Those students can work in real classrooms with children and receive on the job training from a mentor teacher.

Senator Britt said the program could relieve the teacher shortage in Alabama.

“I am so glad we have something like this happening in our state,” Senator Britt said. “The collaboration, the different institutions, have come together to say ‘we see a need and we’re going to fill it’. It’s one of the most important things we can be doing and that is educating our children.”

The program is divided into three levels, where students can earn higher pay and education certificates needed in order to teach. On top of that, it’s free. Students in the program don’t pay anything out of pocket for the education or the training.

Child Development Program Director, Dr. Marcie Robinson, said these incentives make the program unique.

“These apprentices can earn their short term certificate and their associate degree and their bachelors degree with no cost,” Dr. Robinson said. “All of their tuition, fees and books are covered under the apprenticeship program.”

The message of the briefing was clear: Training passionate future teachers so children can receive quality education. Senator Britt said she hopes this program will influence other states to follow suit to help combat the ongoing teacher shortage.

“I think this will be a model not only for people across our state but across our nation and Alabama should be proud,” Senator Britt said. “I look forward to continuing to make sure that every child has an opportunity for a high quality pre-k experience and education in the great state of Alabama.”

