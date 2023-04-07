Deals
Carver Commodore talks new music, upcoming shows

The boys are back and they've just announced a brand-new single
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - You’ve seen them before on Tennessee Valley Living, but Carver Commodore made its return on Friday!

Carver Commodore played some new music on Friday as it prepares for the release of its new EP. The band will be at Gold Sprint in Huntsville on Friday before it heads west to Colorado.

If you are unable to see the band this time in North Alabama, don’t worry. Carver Commodore will be in Florence on April 28 and Birmingham on May 27.

