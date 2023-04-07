Deals
Bridge Street favorite at the bottom of this week’s Kitchen Cops score sheet

PHOTO: Desmond Mills Jr., Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, three of the five Memphis police involved in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols that led to his death(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Bravo Italian Kitchen at Bridge Street wasn’t earning any “bravos” from the Madison County Health Department. It earned the lowest score we’ve seen in several months - a 69. Inspectors say there were dirty pans stored where clean ones should be. There were also temperature issues with sauce and shrimp, missing paper towels at sinks and sanitizer stored near pizza pans.

Elsewhere in Madison County, the Texaco at Jordan and Sparkman scores a 76. It was written up for not having a warewashing hand sink, dirty soda nozzles, dirty ice machines, chemicals stored near food and hot water not reaching a high enough temperature.

There was also an issue when chemicals being stored improperly at the Jones Valley location of Another Broken Egg. Inspectors also found no soap at the sink, blueberries dumped in a sink and food temperature issues on eggs. It scored a 78.

The lowest score in Morgan County this week is at the Big Bob Gibson’s Bar-B-Q on Danville Road in Decatur. It lost points for chicken wings and other cooked chicken items being at the wrong temperature. It gets an 81.

There were no significant issues in Limestone or Lauderdale counties this week.

Lauderdale County Scores and Inspection Notes
Limestone County Inspection Notes
Limestone County Scores
Madison County Inspection Notes
Madison County Scores
Morgan County Scores and Inspection Notes

