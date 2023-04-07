1 killed in four-vehicle wreck on I-565

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed as emergency officials responded to a four-vehicle wreck on Interstate 565 on Thursday night, according to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI).

According to Webster, the wreck happened on I-565 westbound near exit nine. Traffic in the area will be diverted to Madison Boulevard.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

