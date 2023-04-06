Deals
Two people found dead at Lauderdale County home

“Right now we are treating this as a homicide investigation,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office logo.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office logo.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office are looking into the deaths of two people at a home on Arnold Lane in Lauderdale County on Thursday.

According to our news partner at the Times Daily, the sheriff’s office received a call that someone found two people dead at a residence around 5 p.m. The person told investigators they found a woman dead inside the home and a man dead in a shed to the side of the house.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said a handgun was found in the shed near the man.

“Right now we are treating this as a homicide investigation,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said to the Times Daily. “Our investigators are still actively working the scene, so all I would be doing is speculating right now as to what may have happened.”

The bodies were taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to conduct autopsies.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

