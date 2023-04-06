School resource officer weighs in on recent school threats

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Threats have been made to schools in Morgan, Limestone, and Madison counties over the past week. The sudden surge reminded school resource officer (SRO) Jonas Wilson that every threat is taken seriously by schools.

“Any kind of threat, we take that seriously,” Wilson said. “It doesn’t matter when it might be or where it is. When a tip comes in, or a threat is made, the sheriff’s office alongside the school board has our own policies, and we deal with that information when have it, and go from there.”

He said many of these threats are made by students, and many are hoaxes. Wilson believes good communication between parents and their children can stop threats from being made, and help keep everyone safe.

“Parents need to be a little more involved with what their children are doing on social media,” Wilson said. “Whether it’s scanning their phones periodically, or just having that relationship with their child to be open enough to discuss something with their parents.”

Wilson said it’s important for students to never be afraid to speak up if something doesn’t seem right.

“If you see something, say something,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what it would be if it was big or small, just say it and we will deal with that problem when it comes around.”

Wilson said Madison County Schools has an anonymous tip line that can always be contacted if parents or children are concerned.

