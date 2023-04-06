Scattered showers this afternoon & overnight

For the rest of the afternoon, scattered showers. Temps only in the 50s West of I-65, 70s East of I-65. Showers tonight, around 50°. Friday, plenty of clouds. A few showers during the day and cool. Low 60s. Friday night, another burst of more widespread showers. Around 50°. Saturday, showers, mainly through noon. Low 60s. Saturday night, clearing. Upper 40s and low 50s. Sunny for Easter Sunday, high temperatures in the 60s. Besides a pop-up storm Thursday, next week is dry and warm. High temps mainly in the 70s.

