Power outages, damage reported across Tennessee Valley

By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TENN. VALLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple customers are without power and damage is being reported following strong winds coming through the Tennessee Valley.

POWER OUTAGES

Huntsville Utilities is responding to customers without power from Holmes Ave. south to Martin Rd. and from Research Park Blvd. east to Memorial Parkway. Crews are working to restore power at this time.

Crews are also out responding to an outage impacting customers from University Drive south to I-565 and from Research Park Blvd. east to Memorial Parkway.

DAMAGE

The steeple off of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Monrovia was blown off by strong winds on Wednesday evening.

No injuries have been reported.

Mount Zion Baptist Church - Monrovia
Mount Zion Baptist Church - Monrovia(Renee Renner)

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

