Overturned truck blocking Highway 101 in Lauderdale Co.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are on the scene of an overturned truck on Thursday morning.

Both directions of traffic are blocked on Highway 101 near County Road 92.

The Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to use an alternative route this morning. No further information is available at this time.

