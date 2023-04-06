Deals
Overturned truck blocking Highway 101 in Lauderdale Co.

Overturned truck blocking Highway 101 in Lauderdale Co.(Carolyn Hughes)
By Wade Smith
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are on the scene of an overturned truck on Thursday morning.

Both directions of traffic are blocked on Highway 101 near County Road 92.

The Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to use an alternative route this morning. No further information is available at this time.

Click here to view the WAFF 48 interactive traffic map.

