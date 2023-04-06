One injured in Tuscumbia shooting

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Tuscumbia Police Department responded to a shooting that left a 26-year-old man injured on Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for the police department said officers responded to Hellen Keller Hospital for a gunshot victim. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is listed in critical, but stable condition.

No one has been charged in the shooting.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

