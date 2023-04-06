Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

One injured in Tuscumbia shooting

The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is listed in critical, but stable condition.
The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is listed in critical, but stable condition.(MGN ONLINE)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Tuscumbia Police Department responded to a shooting that left a 26-year-old man injured on Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for the police department said officers responded to Hellen Keller Hospital for a gunshot victim. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is listed in critical, but stable condition.

No one has been charged in the shooting.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalpeshkumar Patel.
Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs at Madison gas station
Inez Fuqua
Hunstville murder suspect captured by bondsmen in Selma after months on the run
Huntsville Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck involving a dump...
1 injured in dump truck wreck on Research Park Blvd.
Toyota Alabama, Huntsville Utilities and Toyota Tsusho America announced a power purchase...
Toyota Alabama announces $49 million solar power project
Crystal Ransom, 31
Somerville woman booked on multiple drug, contraband charges

Latest News

Jackson County benefitting from internet giant.
Google's Economic Impact
Birmingham Southern College
Board votes to keep Birmingham-Southern College open
Huntsville rabbi speaks on safety concerns amid Holy Week
Huntsville rabbi speaks on safety concerns amid Holy Week
Ashley Miller and Allan Marshall.
Decatur PD officers arrest 2 people for chemical endangerment of a child