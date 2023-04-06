Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

New book highlights history of baseball in Huntsville

Add to your Opening Day by checking out this new book about Huntsville sports
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We all love the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and we can’t forget the Huntsville Stars, but do you know the story behind baseball in North Alabama?

A new book, “One Season in Rocket City: How the 1985 Huntsville Stars Brought Minor League Baseball Fever to Alabama”, brings to life the story of how the Huntsville Stars came to be.

The book focuses on how a man in minor league baseball and an Oakland Athletics executive came together to bring baseball to Huntsville. Author, Dale Tafoya, joined Tennessee Valley Living to discuss his new book and the process behind its completion.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalpeshkumar Patel.
Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs at Madison gas station
Inez Fuqua
Hunstville murder suspect captured by bondsmen in Selma after months on the run
Huntsville Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck involving a dump...
1 injured in dump truck wreck on Research Park Blvd.
Toyota Alabama, Huntsville Utilities and Toyota Tsusho America announced a power purchase...
Toyota Alabama announces $49 million solar power project
Crystal Ransom, 31
Somerville woman booked on multiple drug, contraband charges