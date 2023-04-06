New book highlights history of baseball in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We all love the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and we can’t forget the Huntsville Stars, but do you know the story behind baseball in North Alabama?

A new book, “One Season in Rocket City: How the 1985 Huntsville Stars Brought Minor League Baseball Fever to Alabama”, brings to life the story of how the Huntsville Stars came to be.

The book focuses on how a man in minor league baseball and an Oakland Athletics executive came together to bring baseball to Huntsville. Author, Dale Tafoya, joined Tennessee Valley Living to discuss his new book and the process behind its completion.

