Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Man who left double amputee on train tracks to die in custody, Marshals say

U.S. Marshals said Aaron Parsons was in custody in connection to a carjacking in February.
U.S. Marshals said Aaron Parsons was in custody in connection to a carjacking in February.(U.S. Marshals)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - U.S. Marshals said Thursday that a previous fugitive of the week who was wanted for leaving a double amputee to die on train tracks in Cleveland has surrendered.

Aaron Parsons was taken into custody Wednesday. He was wanted for aggravated robbery with a gun after he carjacked a man Feb. 22, officials said.

The victim told police that Parsons said, “If the cold doesn’t kill you, a train will.”

Cleveland police said Parsons, along with two other suspects not yet identified, hit the victim in the head with a firearm.

The victim was able to crawl to safety.

Parsons removed the victim’s wheelchair from the stolen car and threw it down a ravine, officials said.

Police say they found the car at around 3 a.m. Feb. 23 after it was burned down. The victim’s prosthetic legs were in the car.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalpeshkumar Patel.
Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs at Madison gas station
Inez Fuqua
Hunstville murder suspect captured by bondsmen in Selma after months on the run
Huntsville Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck involving a dump...
1 injured in dump truck wreck on Research Park Blvd.
Toyota Alabama, Huntsville Utilities and Toyota Tsusho America announced a power purchase...
Toyota Alabama announces $49 million solar power project
Crystal Ransom, 31
Somerville woman booked on multiple drug, contraband charges

Latest News

Birmingham Southern College
Board votes to keep Birmingham-Southern College open
The Alabama Senate has voted unanimously, just like the Alabama House previously, to approve...
Alabama lawmakers unanimously pass fentanyl bill, send to governor
This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication. The...
FDA forces unproven premature birth drug Makena off market
Alabama Rep. Rex Reynolds recognized fallen Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby on House...
Alabama Rep. Rex Reynolds recognizes fallen Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby on House floor
FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
GOP lawmakers consider expelling Democrats over gun protest