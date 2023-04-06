Deals
How the Aum Foundation is expanding to reach more lives

Learn more about an organization that has done so much for at-risk girls here in our area
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Aum Foundation is a nonprofit organization with the goal to empower and support young women in the community.

The Aum Foundation has provided impactful programs to at-risk girls during their senior year of high school since 2016. Now, the foundation is expanding its programs for high school juniors.

The foundation currently serves high school senior girls in Huntsville, Madison and Decatur. In the 2023-24 school year, the foundation will expand enough to have high school junior girls from Jemison High School and Lee High School join the programs.

To learn more about the Aum Foundation and how you can help, click here.

