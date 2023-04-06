Google makes an impact on Jackson County

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - When you open up your Google search engine, you might not think that your question will end up in Alabama.

Google broke ground on a brand new data center to be based in Jackson County in 2018. Centers like the one now in Bridgeport send data across the world and increase the availability of Google’s services.

“Google took a decommissioned coal power plant that [the Tennessee Valley Authority] TVA had and now they have a 500-acre site out there that they have put a data center on,” says Nathan Lee with Jackson County’s Economic Development authority.

Lee said the new data center has done more than benefit internet browsing. It has brought countless jobs to Jackson County.

“About 230 direct and indirect jobs,” Lee said. “I think Google folks are about 100 folks and all the indirect jobs are about 130 or 140 folks out there. During construction, they had over 1,800 construction jobs going on for several years here so that was a big influx for the Bridgeport and Stevenson area where they’re located.”

Lee also said Google has been giving back to the community since it opened. A representative from the Jackson County School District said received a $50,000 grant for this school year to fund computer science classes taught in middle school.

Google also granted a total of $100,000 to library programs across the county.

“They’ve given a lot of money over the last couple of years and the grant opportunities and all that,” Lee said. “In the [sum] of over $750,000.

Google is a great resource for us and we’re thankful they’re here. We hope they continue to grow right here.”

