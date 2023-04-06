First Alert Forecast

Deals
Periods of showers with a few thunderstorms will continue to move across the area into Saturday morning. Temperatures will fall into the 50s in areas that reached the 70s earlier this afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times but no severe weather is in the forecast. The rain will begin to move out early Saturday afternoon. Easter Sunday will be perfect! Highs Sunday will be in the middle to upper 60s with a partly sunny sky. Quiet and dry weather will be with us through at least Wednesday afternoon. We are watching an area of low pressure that is forecast by models to move slowly north form the Gulf Coast into central Alabama late Wednesday into Thursday of next week. There is a lot of uncertainty regarding the long range forecast due to this drifting area of low pressure. Keep checking back for updates.
By Brad Travis
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

