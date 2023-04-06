Firefighters continue to extinguish hot spots in vacant New Market home
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several fire departments remain on the scene of an early morning house fire in New Market.
Firefighters received emergency calls about the fire just after 4 a.m. on Thursday. As of 5:45 a.m., crews were still extinguishing hot spots at the home on Mint Road
Multiple volunteer fire departments were called in to assist New Market Volunteer firefighters with the fire.
Firefighters at the scene said the home was vacant at the time of the fire and they believe it is a rental property.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.