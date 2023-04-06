Deals
Firefighters continue to extinguish hot spots in vacant New Market home

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several fire departments remain on the scene of an early morning house fire in New Market.

Firefighters received emergency calls about the fire just after 4 a.m. on Thursday. As of 5:45 a.m., crews were still extinguishing hot spots at the home on Mint Road

Multiple volunteer fire departments were called in to assist New Market Volunteer firefighters with the fire.

Firefighters at the scene said the home was vacant at the time of the fire and they believe it is a rental property.

Reports of the fire were called in shortly after 4 a.m. on Thursday

