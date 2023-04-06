Decatur PD officers arrest 2 people for chemical endangerment of a child

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested two people on Wednesday after drug activity at Rhodes Ferry Park was reported.

Officers responded to the complaints and found two people in a vehicle with a 3-year-old child. Officers found a quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Officers arrested and charged Ashley Miller, 38, and Allan Marshall, 30. Miller provided a false name to officers and active felony warrants were found against her from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

The Department of Human Resources was called and the child was placed in the care of family members.

When Miller was being booked at the Morgan County Jail, she was found in possession of a methamphetamine pipe. Miller was charged with chemical endangerment of a child, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), obstruction of justice using a false identity, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and third-degree promoting prison contraband. She was held in lieu of a $6,900 bond.

Marshall was charged with chemical endangerment of a child, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana. He was held in lieu of a $4,100 bond.

