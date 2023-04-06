Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

Deals
WAFF 48's Gina Benítez brings us this week's Crime of the Week
By Gina Benitez
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week the Huntsville Police Department is searching for two men who allegedly paid for a lot of merchandise with fake debit cards.

Officials say in February the pair walked into the Rural King off Memorial Parkway and bought more than $1000 worth of goods. The cards used to pay were cloned cards.

Card cloning is where crooks steal your information without actually stealing your card and then make a new card with that information.

If you know who they are or anyone else on this list, they want to hear from you.

Cheyenne Rich is wanted for embezzlement after officials say she stole money from a local company for personal gain.

Eric Parmley is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. Investigators say he agreed to split the proceeds from a stolen check with someone else.

Authorities are also looking for Teela Rice who is accused of busting out the windows of an ex-boyfriend’s car.

Dajour Strickland is wanted for trafficking fentanyl into our area.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

